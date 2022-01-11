Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 99 crore Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BSP Chief Mayawati Will Not Contest UP Polls, Says Party Leader SC Misra.

The Chief Minister had on June 3, 2021, announced at the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi that a state-of-the-art library would be established in Madurai in his memory. Accordingly, he laid the foundation stone virtually from the Secretariat here signifying the fulfillment of his assurance.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment Update: Don’t Use Molnupiravir for Treating Coronavirus in Younger Population, Warns Dr NK Arora.

The government had already allocated Rs 10 crore for the purchase of books, e-books, online periodicals and research books required to equip the library and in addition sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the purchase of technical equipment.

Public Works Minister E V Velu, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Murthy, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, were among those who participated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)