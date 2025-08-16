Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin, paid last respect to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who passed away Friday evening in Chennai.

La Ganesan passed away at 6:23 pm on August 15 at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Nagaland has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted, and there will be no official entertainment by state government departments, Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tribute to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and called him a "great patriot".

Recalling his contribution to the Tamil literature and humble beginnings, Soundararajan told ANI, "It's a big loss not only for the party but also for the whole nation... He was a great patriot, and he died on Independence Day... He was not only a politician but also a literary expert. He had the literary forum to spread the Tamil literature among the people"

"From being an RSS cadre, he rose to the level of governor with his hard work...," the BJP leader told ANI.

Born in 1945 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, La Ganesan's association with the RSS predated his schooling. He joined the BJP in 1991 to help broaden the party's base in Tamil Nadu, serving as Organising Secretary, National Secretary, All India Vice President, and State President.

Ganesan was appointed Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023, and also held additional charge as Governor of West Bengal between July 18, 2022, and November 17, 2022. He took oath as Governor of Nagaland on February 20, 2023. (ANI)

