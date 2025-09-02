Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting exporters hit by the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States, saying industries in Tiruppur were suffering while Gujarat refineries benefited from cheap Russian oil.

CM Stalin tagged PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Seethaaran in a post on X, demanding an explaination on why exporters were being made to bear the losses.

Tiruppur, nicknamed "Dollar City" for its large textile export industry, has been hit by the tariffs.

"The protest demonstration by the Secular Progressive Alliance was a grand success! Honourable Prime Minister Modi! Due to the #USTariff imposed by Trump, whom you supported, #DollarCity Tiruppur, which provides livelihoods for the youth of Tamil Nadu and workers from many Indian states, is suffering," Stalin wrote.

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1962876561906081871

Stalin further asked, "How is it fair that, for the sake of providing cheap Russian crude oil to oil refineries in Gujarat, you allow our exporters, who create thousands of job opportunities, to languish?"

He urged the Centre to announce relief measures without delay. "I urge you to immediately announce the relief measures I have already mentioned in my letter and take action! Negotiate with the United States, find a solution, and do justice to your title of #VishwaGuru!" he wrote.

CM Stalin also thanked all the party leaders, organisers, and members of the public who joined the protest. "Thanks to all the party leaders, organisers, and the public who participated in this protest and expressed their sentiments! @narendramodi @nsitharaman Post your reply," he added.

On August 27, the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect. The US President imposed 25 per cent tariffs initially and then imposed an additional 25 per cent on India as a punishment for buying oil from Russia.

Industry experts have also noted that 50 per cent tariffs will impact trade, especially in the sectors on which tariffs are imposed and that these sectors will suffer trade losses in the US, which will have an impact on industries such as textiles, Chemicals, and machinery. (ANI)

