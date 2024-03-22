Chennai, March 22: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the Supreme Court on Friday for its 'timely intervention' after the top court's directive to re-induct senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet. "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank the Supreme Court, the custodian of the Constitution, for its timely intervention, upholding the spirit of the Constitution and saving the democracy. In the last decade, the people of #INDIA witnessed the dithering of democracy, the withering of federalism and misadventures to put spikes before the functioning of sovereign governments elected by the people and give age-old traditions a go by," Stalin said in a post on X.

"#Elections2024 are crucial to save democracy and uphold the Constitution. Let us strive hard to prevent the brazen abuse of power by fascist forces threatening to ruin our glorious nation," he said. Meanwhile, K Ponmudywas sworn in as a minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet earlier in the day after the apex court on Thursday questioned the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his decision to refuse to appoint K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet and said that he had defied the order of the top court. Tamil Nadu Governor Invites K Ponmudy to Swear in as Minister Today

CJI Chandrachud said, "We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor in this case. We did not want to say it out loud in court but you are now constraining us to say it aloud." CJI noted that Ponmudy's conviction has been stayed by the top court and despite that, the Tamil Nadu Governor is not allowing him to swear in. The court was dealing with the TN government's plea against the governor's decision to refuse to appoint Ponmudy as minister. In the plea, the Tamil Nadu Government has urged the top court to issue directions to appoint K Ponmudy as a Member of Legislative Assembly as a Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Accepts MK Stalin’s Recommendation, K Ponmudy to Be Re-Inducted as Cabinet Minister

Governor Ravi agreed to swear in K Ponmudy as a minister on Friday following the intervention of the top court. Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy was reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against Ponmudy and his wife, Visalakshi, in 2011. Ponmudy was also the minister for higher education and mines during the DMK regime from 2006 to 2011.

