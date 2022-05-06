Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged to treat the case of Vignesh, who died in police custody, as a murder case and informed three police personnel have been booked in the matter.

Speaking at the State Assembly today, Stalin said that the post-mortem report has confirmed 13 injuries on Vignesh's body.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Abuses, Bites On-Duty Cop in Naupada; Arrested.

"The post-mortem report has confirmed 13 injuries on Vignesh's body. Sub-inspector and constable have already been suspended. Three police personnel booked on charges of murder," he said.

He added that the investigation has been handed over to CB-CID. Vignesh's case was transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan leading the investigation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina for Recognising India’s Leadership in Disaster Resilience.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on April 18 for alleged possession of drugs. He died the next day.

Days after his death, Vignesh's brother said that the police is trying to bribe Rs 1 lakh to his family to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not allow his family to see the body after the autopsy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)