Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday.

The AIADMK Coordinator said it was "quite befitting that this high office (of V-P) is adorned by an erudite scholar, parliamentarian and statesman like you."

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Asked to Vacate Official Bungalow In Accordance With SPG Cover Withdrawal, Given Time Till August 1.

"It is no secret that your vast and deep knowledge of our people's aspirations and problems, right from your student days, have moulded you into what you are," Panneerselvam said in his greetings to Naidu.

Panneerselvam conveyed his "heartiest felicitations and I feel privileged to join lakhs of well-wishers, who pray for your continued stride in the service of the nation".

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked to Vacate Government Bungalow by August 1: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)