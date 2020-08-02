Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19.

"Wishing an early recovery for our beloved Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amitshah Ji @AmitShah, who has been admitted in the hospital," Panneerselvam said in a tweet.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive | Union Minister Babul Supriyo Advised by Doctors to go in Self-Isolation for The Next Few Days: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"My prayers are with him. Get well soon and continue your dedicated public service," the AIADMK Coordinator added.

The 55 year-old Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and was getting hospitalised following the advice of doctors.

Also Read | International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

Sundar also wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"Wishing our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji a very speedy recovery. Get well soon. Prayers for your recovery," she said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)