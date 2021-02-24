Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday placed a DGP rank official under "compulsory wait" following a sexual harassment charge against him, reportedly by a subordinate woman officer, and constituted an Additional ChiefSecretay-led committee to probe the allegation.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das, against whom the charge was allegedly made, has been downgraded and kept on "compulsory wait" at the office of the DGP, a Home Department order from S K Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary, said.

Das has been replaced by K Jayanth Murali, additional DGPdirector of Vigilance and Anti-corruption.

In another order issued by Prabakar, the government constituted the enquiry committee, comprising of six members, including IAS and IPS officers, to probe the complaint.

Additional chief secretary to the government, planning & development department, Jayashree Raghunandan has been nominated as presiding officer.

Seema Agrawal, ADGP, headquarters, A Arun, Inspector General of Police, Administration, DIG B Shamoondeswari, chief administrative officer at DGP office V K Ramesh Babu and Loretta Jhona, head, programme management, International Justice Mission (IJM) are the other members.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin, in a statement,urged Chief Minister K Palaniswamy to initiate immediate action on the complaint, suspend Das and register a criminal case against him.

