Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri, expressing shock and grief over the his demise.

"He was an intelligent man and known for his brilliant work in algebraic geometry which people will remember for ages. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country," Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

"His demise is irreparable loss to the people of India, intellectual stalwarts working in Mathematics and his family," he said.

The governor conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and prayed to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace.

The 88 year-old Seshadri, Founder and Director-Emeritus, Chennai Mathematical Institute, a centre of excellence for teaching and research in the mathematical sciences, died on Friday here.

