Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has launched a portal with the aim of providing hassle-free consent to telecommunication and infrastructure provider companies in the state.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the portal, developed by the state IT department, here on Tuesday.

Telecommunication and infrastructure provider companies will get 'Right of Way' permission in a quick and transparent manner from the respective District Collectors through the portal, "https://row.tn.gov.in," an official release here said on Wednesday.

The website has been developed to deliver requisite services to the Telecom Service provider/Internet Provider (TSP/IP) in a time-bound and transparent manner.

They can obtain clearances/approvals for various services such as Optical Fibre Cable and erection of tower.

"Amongst the countless innovative activities of the government, this Right of Way portal is another milestone.

This portal was launched by the chief minister on November 24. It improves the telecommunication infrastructure of the entire state and also the ease of doing business within Tamil Nadu," the release added.

