Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 867 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,20,712 and the toll to 12,156.

A day after 85 people, including staffers of a luxury hotel here tested positive, an official said 20 people from another star hotel have tested positive out of 232 screened there and 100 more samples have been lifted.

"There is nothing to panic. A cluster is much higher," he said.

At least 125 hotel employees, including 114 from star category hotels, have tested positive, he said.

Out of 6,146 hotel employees, over 2,700 have been tested and 2,104 have turned negative, he said.

The new infections include 236 from Chennai, nil from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts and single or double digits in other districts, a health department bulletin said.

With 1,002 patients getting discharged, the active cases dipped to 8,127 and a total of 8,00,429 people have got cured.

The 8.20 lakh plus cases include 2,26,234 from here and 52,565 and 50,208 from Coimbatore and Chengelpet respectively.

All the 10 deceased had co-morbidities and the toll of 12,156 includes 4,023 from Chennai, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 61,077 samples were tested and in total 1,43,82,123 specimens were examined in 240 COVID labs in the state.

