Coonoor (TN), Jun 8 (PTI) A Nilgiri Mountain Railway train coach derailed on Thursday shortly after departing from the railway station here, leading to panic for a while among passengers.

After moving away about 100 meters from the Coonoor railway station, a coach of the Mettupalayam bound train, which had a total of 165 passengers, derailed, officials said.

Also Read | EU Migrant Reform: Proposal ‘very Difficult’ for Germany.

The loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt while anxious passengers made their way out of the train and nobody was injured.

Special vehicle arrangements were made by authorities for the passengers to reach Mettupalayam. After working for about three hours, railway personnel managed to put the coach back on rails, officials added.

Also Read | Black Magic Kills Student in Hyderabad? Parents Suspect ‘Kshudra Pooja’ After Class 12th Student Hangs Self.

Coonoor is about 20 km from Ooty (Udhagamandalam), the Nilgiris district headquarters and Mettupalayam is the gateway to the hills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)