Idukki (Ker), Nov 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday morning opened one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels in the reservoir following heavy rains there, the district administration here said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Board Examinations 2022: MPBSE Releases Exam Schedule for Classes X and XII.

Tamil Nadu had announced it would be raising the shutter at 8.00 AM by 30 centimetre to release 397 cusecs of water, a release by the Idukki District administration said and asked residents on both sides of the Periyar to be vigilant.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Arrested for Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman in Jhansi.

The water level in the reservoir at 8.00 AM had reached 141.40 feet. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)