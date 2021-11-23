Jhansi, November 23: A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman from Kannauj, who had come to visit her relative in Jhansi. The woman has alleged that she was raped by the accused on the Chirgaon police station campus on November 16. The constable has been arrested and was sent to jail on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother at the Chirgaon police station here, she had sent her daughter to Jhansi to look after her daughter-in-law who had conceived recently. Bihar Police Constable Arrested For Uploading Semi-Nude Photograph of Woman Colleague on Social Media in Muzaffarpur.

Her daughter-in-law lives near the Chirgaon police station. She further stated in the complaint that the accused, Gautam, who also hails from Kannauj district, is posted as a constable at the station.

On the night of November 16, he had called the woman on the pretext of some enquiry and took her to his room on the police station campus and raped her. Gautam also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On Sunday, the woman narrated the incident to her mother who then lodged the complaint. The accused Gautam has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and has been sent to jail, police said. SSP Jhansi Shivhari Meena said that the victim has undergone medical examination and her statement under Section 164 will be recorded on Tuesday.

