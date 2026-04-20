A total of 23 people lost their lives in the incident, and 19 bodies have been identified.

Virudhunagar, (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): The post-mortem examinations of the 23 workers who were killed in the massive explosion at a fireworks unit at the Kattanarpatti village in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar a day ago, continued on Monday at the Government Hospital and Medical College in the district

Nineteen bodies out of the 23 workers charred to death have been identified and authorities said that several people sustained injuries in the blast on April 19.

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Police personnel and family members of the victims were seen outside the Government Hospital and Medical College in Virudhunagar.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister were among those who extended their condolences to the affected families.

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In a statement PM said, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in a statement said that he has asked Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor rescue operations and offer solace to the affected families. "Upon learning of the incident, I contacted the District Collector and instructed officials to coordinate all necessary assistance," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that accidents in firecracker units have become frequent during the DMK's tenure and charged the government with failing to ensure safety.

"In the past five years under the DMK regime, firecracker factory accidents and loss of lives have become a recurring saga. Despite my consistent pointing this out, the DMK government under MK Stalin n has taken no steps whatsoever to ensure the safety of firecracker factories. Instead, they merely conducted a photo-op in a shiny room under the guise of a firecracker factory," the EPS leader said in a post on X.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said over 170 people have died in such accidents in the past five years and sought Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.

BJP leader K Annamalai also extended his condolences and urged the district administration to provide the highest level of treatment to those injured in the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)