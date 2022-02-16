Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu registered 1,310 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday. These took the total count to 34,40,531 and the toll of fatalities to 37,956 so far.

The cumulative recoveries, including 5,374 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, increased to 33,75,281. The total active cases, including isolation, as of today, decreased to 27,294 from 31,368 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin.

A person who returned from UAE and another from West Bengal added to the total of 1,310 fresh infections today.

The fresh cases peaked to 36,184 on May 21, the highest leading to the State government imposing stringent restrictions to contain the contagion. The numbers started declining from this month and the State saw 7,524 cases on February 5. The infections fell to 3,971 on February 9, further to 1,634 on February 14, to 1,325 on February 15 and to 1,310 today.

Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts in the State, saw cases fall. Chengalpattu recorded 110 cases, Erode registered 77, Tiruppur 66 and Salem 52. About 22 districts registered cases below 50.

With 842 people getting discharged today, the total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,34,141 and the fatalities, including the two deaths today, increased to 9,050. The metro accounted for 7,47,791 positive cases. The active cases stood at 4,600, the bulletin added.

