Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 682 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,26,943, while six more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,228.

Of the new cases, Chennai reported 201 and other districts reported infections in double and single digits, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 8.26 lakh plus total positive cases, the state capital accounted for 2,27,975.

All the six deceased had comorbidities and the toll of 12,228 covered Chennai's 4,048, the bulletin said.

With 869 patients getting discharged, the active cases dipped to 6,971 and 8,07,744 people have recovered so far.

As many as 60,314 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,48,85,013 specimens have been examined in 249 COVID-19 labs of the state.

