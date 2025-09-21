Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): In a vibrant display of faith and devotion, tens of thousands of devotees from different districts across Tamil Nadu made their way to the Amma Mandapam Cauvery bathing ghat in Srirangam on Sunday.

Devotees sought to purify themselves with a holy dip in the river, perform tarpanam (ritual offerings) for their ancestors, and visit sacred temples.

Along with Ayyalamman, Odathurai, and other nearby ghats, these pilgrims gathered to partake in a sacred tradition.

In Hindu tradition, on Amavasya (new moon days), those who have lost their parents observe rituals by fasting, taking a holy bath, and offering tithi for their forefathers.

Among the twelve Amavasya days of the year, the Mahalaya Amavasya that falls in the Tamil month of Purattasi is considered especially significant, following the auspicious Thai and Aadi Amavasya days.

According to belief, those who have missed performing annual rituals for their ancestors, or do not know the exact death anniversary dates (tithi) of their forefathers, can perform these rites on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Accordingly, today on Purattasi Mahalaya Amavasya, thousands of devotees and the general public bathed in the sacred Cauvery River at Amma Mandapam, Ayyalamman, Thillainayaki, and Odathurai bathing ghats in Trichy, offered tarpanam for their ancestors, gave food donations to the poor, and performed prayers.

Large numbers of devotees arrived early in the morning from districts including Trichy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Karaikudi.

After completing the rituals, they proceeded to major temples, such as the renowned Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, the Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikaval, and the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, for worship.

With today being a holiday, the turnout of devotees was noticeably higher than usual.

Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, 16 days during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. Ammavasai falls every month, but the Purattasi Mahalaya Ammavasai holds a special significance for the devotees.

Purattasi is considered an important day for Hindus to remember, offer prayers, and seek blessings from their ancestors.

The occasion is associated with different practices and rituals. Many people perform 'tarpan' on this day to offer prayers to the departed souls of their ancestors and give 'bhog' to the Brahmins, along with food and materials to the needy.

It is from this day that the Durga Puja festivities begin. Durga Puja starts on the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.

Hindus believe that fasting and special pujas on the Amavasya day of every month will bring peace to their ancestors.

It is the belief that if those who have not cherished their memory for a long time, fast and perform Pithur Karma Puja on this Mahalaya Amavasi day, their ancestors will find peace of mind, and they will be happy and wish their family a good life. (ANI)

