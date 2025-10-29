Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited his hometown Tiruppur for the first time after assuming office. During his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as Vice-President, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at various temples in Tiruppur.

In a post shared on X, the Vice-President of India said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan offered prayers at temples in his hometown, Tiruppur, during his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office."

Later, he attended a grand felicitation programme organised in his honour, where he received an enthusiastic welcome from the people of Tiruppur.

"Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended a felicitation programme in his hometown, Tiruppur. He was accorded a warm welcome by the people of Tiruppur. The Vice-President expressed his gratitude to the people for their affection and support and fondly recalled the pivotal role his teachers played in shaping his life," said an X post by Vice-President of India. https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1983459967681056921

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan encouraged the youth to remain focused on their goals and pursue them with determination. He reminded them that ups and downs are inevitable, but emphasised that consistent efforts ultimately lead to success.

"Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan also highlighted Tiruppur's role as a symbol of entrepreneurship and expressed confidence that the region's exports will double in the coming years," the post further read.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the Vice-President will attend various programmes in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram. On October 30, 2025, the Vice-President will attend the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi programme at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, an official release from Vice President's Secretariat said.

The Vice President recently concluded a successful visit to Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President Patrick Herminie.

His visit underscored the importance India attaches to its relations with Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and the commitment to the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared in an official statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Vice-President called on President Patrick Herminie and met Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. He conveyed warm greetings and felicitations to the newly elected Government on behalf of the Government of India.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and addressed a community reception attended by the members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles. (ANI)

