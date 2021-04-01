By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Air India has asked its officers to attend office on all Saturdays-- which is usually an off day-- to expedite the process of disinvestment of National Carrier.

According to an internal order reviewed by ANI, the decision of opening offices on Saturday, in connection with the activities related to the disinvestment process, has been taken.

"As the task of uploading of the data in the FTP server and VDR is under process, it has been decided to keep the offices open on all Saturdays, till further orders," read the order.

This comes days after the Government of India announced that the disinvestment of Air India will be complete in two months.

Union Minister for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri in interaction with ANI had confirmed, "In the last meeting, on Monday, it was decided that the shortlisted bidders (for Air India disinvestment) be informed that the bids have to come in within 64 days...This time the government is determined and there is no hesitation."

When contacted, few officers of Air India said they were surprised to know about this move of calling officers on an off day.

"We already are facing pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic, we don't know when it will be restored and now they want us to work on the weekend without any remuneration," an officer told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

According to official estimates, Air India has a debt of around Rs 60,000 crores. (ANI)

