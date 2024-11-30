Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): A groundbreaking biological approach has been initiated to manage the pest infestation in the tea gardens by breeding and deploying the Reduviid Bugs, a native carnivorous insect of Assam.

The Tocklai Tea Research Institute (TTRI) launched the innovative measure, which aims to reduce dependency on chemical pesticides, ensuring a more eco-friendly and sustainable tea cultivation process.

Experiments conducted in TTRI's advanced laboratories have focused on increasing the population of reduviid bugs, which are natural predators of harmful tea pests, including the notorious looper insects. These pests pose a significant threat to tea plantations by damaging tea leaves, which impacts both yield and quality.

TTRI has successfully reared a controlled population of reduviid bugs and, as part of an experimental rollout, has released them into several tea gardens across Assam. The bugs are expected to naturally prey on pest species, reducing their numbers and minimising the need for chemical interventions.

Speaking to ANI, A. Babu, Director of TTRI, said, "The Tocklai Tea Research Institute (TTRI) is primarily focused on non-chemical methods for controlling pests and diseases in tea plantations. One key component of this approach is biological control. For instance, the reduviid bug is a natural predator that effectively controls loopers and other tea pests. Excessive use of chemicals disrupts the ecosystem's balance. To address this, we have adopted a technology to collect natural enemies found within the ecosystem, rear them, and release them in the plantations. We also ensure that no chemicals are used in these areas, allowing the natural enemies to thrive and integrate into the ecosystem," he said.

He further said that there are strict regulations on pesticide use; therefore, TTRI uses biological control methods.

"In the international tea market, there are strict regulations on pesticide use. By adopting these biological control methods, pesticide residues in tea can be significantly reduced. Biological control is just one approach. At TTRI, we have also developed and commercialised three microbial pesticides, marking the first time in India that such microbial pesticides have been recognised in the Plant Protection Code (PPC)," he said.

He added, "At TTRI, our Entomology Department is actively involved in rearing these beneficial insects and multiplying their populations. We have released them in several tea gardens across Assam and Bengal. Additionally, we provide training to garden workers who are educated and interested in rearing these insects for mass production. This ensures that the practice is sustainable and not solely dependent on TTRI. Even small tea growers can benefit from these methods. The key is for them to undergo proper training to mass-produce these natural predators."

Preeti Ekka, Research Associate, Entomology, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, emphasised the implementation of the Reduviid bugs to tackle the pest problems. she said, "This study focuses on implementing biological control agents in tea industries to tackle pest problems, specifically using reduviid bugs. The research began in the 2015 study cycle. Initially, we collected these insects from the field and started rearing them on different diets. At first, we attempted to rear them on Hyposidra talaca. For mass production, we later shifted to using Corcyra and termites as diets. Currently, at Toklai, we are working with other species of reduviid bugs, such as Rhynocoris marginatus, which are being reared on termites. The primary aim of this research is to reduce the use of pesticides, a significant concern in the tea industry. There is also considerable demand from tea planters to adopt alternative pest control measures. Among these alternatives, biological control plays a critical role, with reduviid bugs being an essential part of this strategy. We are multiplying these reduviid bugs under laboratory conditions. In summer, it takes about 30 to 45 days for them to multiply, while the process may take longer during winter. Once the insects complete their life cycle and reach a definite stage, they are released into tea gardens."

She added, "Currently, our primary focus is on organic tea gardens where pesticide use is minimal and alternative measures are already in practice. The major benefit of this approach is that it provides an effective way to control tea pests without relying on chemical pesticides. Our ultimate goal is to gradually reduce pesticide usage in tea gardens and promote other alternative methods, such as cultural and mechanical practices, alongside biological control agents. Reduviid bugs are natural predators that feed on various insects, including major tea pests. To date, there are no known natural enemies of these bugs. However, one limitation is that they cannot survive in environments where pesticides are used. This is why our primary focus is on releasing them in organic gardens."

To further amplify the impact of this biological warfare, TTRI is training tea garden workers in rearing and multiplying reduviid bugs.

Dr. Somanth Roy, principal scientist, TTRI, said, "This work is primarily part of biological control management. Essentially, we are involved in the mass rearing of natural enemies, which are beneficial insects. These insects prey on harmful pests. We collect these insects from the ecosystem in Assam and have developed technology to rear them under laboratory conditions. This technology is aimed at analysing and releasing these beneficial insects into several commercial tea gardens, and we are currently waiting to observe the results. Alongside this, we are planning to provide training to tea garden workers, particularly those who are educated, knowledgeable about gardening, and interested in such work," he said.

"So far, we have released these insects in two organic tea gardens: Hatikhuli Tea Garden in Assam and Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling. Additionally, we have released them in several commercial gardens in Assam, including Bokahola Tea Estate, Meleng Tea Estate, and Hunuwal Tea Estate, among others. We are now awaiting the results and will employ recapture techniques to determine whether these insects can survive and adapt to the ecosystem," he added. (ANI)

