New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal.

He said Neeraj Chopra has finally given the golden moment to the country for which everybody was waiting.

"His gold medal in javelin throw reflects the capability of our youth who make the impossible possible through Sankalp Se Siddhi. Many many congratulations," he said.

Congratulating wrestler Bajrang Punia on winning a bronze medal, the Speaker said he fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of Indians and made the country proud.

"His accomplishment is a matter of national celebration and I am sure his win will inspire other sportspersons on the path of victory," Birla said.

The Speaker said the achievements of Chopra and Punia in the Tokyo Olympics will inspire other sportspersons on the path of victory.

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in a track and field event in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj began his quest for the medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Grappler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance at the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. (ANI)

