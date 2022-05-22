Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday while expressing discontent with the working of the party, said that it has shortcomings in some states including Bengal and Kerala.

The MP said that he put forward his opinion in front of party national president JP Nadda who said that "he will think about it".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget Session To Begin From May 23.

"I kept my opinion in front of BJP chief JP Nadda & he said that he'll think about it. BJP has shortcomings in Bengal & Kerala & it's upon the party as a whole how it'll tackle them, being an MP, I can't look into them on an individual level," Singh told ANI.

Speaking about the issues pertaining to Jute procurement, the BJP MP said that he will have a discussion with the state government.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Raped by Panchayat Assistant on Pretext of Issuing MGNREGA Job Card.

"Issues related to Jute come under the Centre but some of them come under West Bengal govt officials as well. I'll be going to have a discussion with them on this matter, today," the Barrackpore MP said.

Meanwhile, Singh reached TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's office a short while ago and if sources are to be believed, he is expected to join the TMC today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)