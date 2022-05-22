Kota, May 22: In the pretext of issuing MNREGA job card, a contractual panchayat assistant allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman in his government quarters in panchayat patwar office premises in a village under Baran Sadar police station on Thursday.

According to TOI, after a report by the survivor on Friday evening, police lodged a case of rape and atrocities against a Scheduled Tribe woman under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act and conducted a medical examination on Saturday.

The accused panchayat sahayak (assistant) is yet to be arrested.

The woman accompanied by her husband approached the police station on Friday evening and lodged a case of rape against panchayat sahayak Mahesh Chand Yadav, Baran Sadar circle inspector Rajesh Khatana said. The survivor alleged that Yadav, on the pretext of issuing her MNREGA job card, called her to his government quarters and raped her, he added.

Police lodged a case under Sections 376, 342 of IPC and section of SC/ST Act.

The case has been forwarded to DSP, SC/ST cell for further investigation into the matter, he added.

