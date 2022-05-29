Gurugram, May 29 (PTI) The Gurugram district administration on Sunday declared the passage through the Ghamroz toll on Sohna road for villagers living within 20 km of it free for the next four days.

The district administration made the passage temporarily free bowing to the demand by the people of neighbouring villages and said a final decision on whether it could be made completely free for them would be taken in the next four days.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer.

Hundreds of villagers under the aegis of a local “Toll Sangharsh Samiti” had gathered at the plaza to press their demand to make it free, an official said.

They have been making the demand for the last three months and had approached various higher authorities, including Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Improve All Schools in Haryana if AAP Wins Civic Polls.

Amid the sit-in by protesters, Sohna Sub- Divisional Magistrate Jitender Garg reached the spot and pacified them and sought four days on behalf of the administration to resolve the issue and declared the passage through the plaza free till then.

"We have been raising a legitimate demand and will not bow. Gadkari himself had said in Parliament that anybody living near toll plazas will not have to pay. So, why are we being forced to pay? We are giving time but won't back off," said retired DCP Maharaj Singh, a senior member of the Samiti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)