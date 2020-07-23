New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Sarvar Khan affected by the north east Delhi riots, Mehjabi the first girl in her family to study up to class 12 and Raghav who took tuition to fund his stay in the city, are among the 19 high-performing students of the Delhi government schools in the class 12 CBSE board exams.

The students who excelled in the examinations, the results for which were declared recently, met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Wednesday. They also met Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Raghav Kumar, a native of Bihar, scored 93.4 per cent in the board exam. He used to give tuition to students of his neighbourhood to fund his stay in Delhi.

"I left my uncle's home in class 11 and started living independently. My teachers helped me a lot financially," he told the ministers.

Charu Yadav, topper of Humanities stream in her school, said she had failed in class 11.

"I took Science stream in class 11, but I could not cope up and failed. I was then advised by my school principal to choose Humanities and in class 12, I scored 96 per cent and emerged as a topper," she said.

Sarvar Khan, who scored 73.40 per cent in the board exams said, "I was affected by the (north east Deli) riots. I started preparing early so that my studies are not affected. I used to stay up late and study."

Khan, son of an e-rickshaw driver, said his principal is a source of motivation for him.

Shameena Khatoon, who scored 95.6 per cent said, "In my family, girls were not allowed to study or pursue a career. We were taught Urdu but going to schools was out of question.

“I have three brothers and a sister, and nobody in my family used to believe in girls' education, but my father encouraged me. I studied hard and scored well,” she said with pride.

Mehjabi, who scored 94 per cent in the board examination, is the first girl in her extended family who has studied up to class 12.

Kejriwal congratulated the students on their outstanding performance.

"Each one of you have faced a difficult situation, be it health complications of a family member or financial shortcomings at home, but you did not give up. By sheer determination you achieved such a good result. The results are a proof of your undeterred efforts and dedication towards studies," he told the students.

The CM said taxpayers' money is being utilised to fund government schools, making education free and accessible to all, adding that it is the responsibility of students to pay back to their nation when they grow up.

"Everything is free in your school. How is it free? Where is the money coming from? Who is paying the government to sponsor education in government schools? It is the taxpayers' money that is being utilised. And who pays taxes? Everyone including even the poorest man of this nation pays tax.

"It is the money paid as tax by a poor man through which you are receiving free and good quality education. So when you grow up, be what you have aspired for, but never forget what the nation has done for you. Be ready to give it back one day, in return for what this country has done for you,” the AAP leader added.

