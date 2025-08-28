Residents of Bhaderwah, Doda move to safer places as houses and temples are damaged in the area (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir region is currently experiencing adverse weather conditions, characterised by heavy rainfall and landslides, which have significantly disrupted daily life for the local population.

In a significant move to ensure student safety, all Government and Private Schools across the Jammu Division will remain closed until August 30, 2025.

The decision comes in light of several alarming reports from various districts highlighting severe conditions affecting school operations. Heads of Institutions have been advised to evaluate the possibility of conducting online classes, specifically for students in Classes 9 to 12, whenever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the flood situation in the region and expressed concern over the damage caused by two days of continuous rainfall, saying the Union Territory narrowly escaped a major crisis.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister drew parallels to the devastating floods of 2014, noting that further rainfall could have triggered a disaster of similar scale.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah said, "If it had rained for 1-1.5 more days, we would have faced a lot of difficulties. However, the water has now started receding... But going forward, I will have to hold meetings with the officers myself to understand what we did after 2014. If this is the situation after two days of rain, then God forbid if it had rained for four days, our situation would have been like it was in 2014... We will have to take stock of our shortcomings because we cannot continue to live in fear."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister held a crucial meeting with Ministers of Council, Advisor to Chief Minister, MLAs of affected areas and senior officers, to assess the situation caused by incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, which has triggered flooding in several regions, rising water levels, and damage to life & property, according to official handle of J&K CM office.

He also spoke to PM Modi and briefed him about the situation in the worst-hit areas of Jammu, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River, which had suffered significant damage due to recent events.

The Indian Army's Rising Star Corps has been working tirelessly round-the-clock to conduct extensive rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected regions of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur. Deploying 20 columns, the Army has successfully rescued over 943 individuals, including 50 children from an orphanage in RS Pura, 56 BSF personnel, and 21 CRPF personnel.

In addition to rescue efforts, the Corps has been instrumental in providing essential supplies and medicines to those stranded, while also restoring critical data connectivity in Jammu to facilitate communication and coordination. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, personally engaged with the troops and Army Aviation units, lauding their unwavering dedication and commitment.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains completely shut for the second consecutive day after up and down tubes of the highway in the Samroli area were washed away following heavy rainfall. Restoration work is underway. The water level of the River Jhelum in Srinagar decreased.

This closure particularly affects the Chenani-Udhampur sector, with ongoing work to clear the stretch from Samroli to Chenani.

Manager at Gammon India Pvt Ltd, Rohit Khajuria, on the situation said, "The North Bound and South Bound roads on both sides had collapsed. That is why machinery is deployed here. Filling is being done. It is expected that we will restore the single lane by evening and resume traffic. There have been landslides at many places between Udhampur and Samroli. Shooting stones have fallen in many places. The road from Samroli to Chenani has been cleared. Work is going on in the stretch from Samroli to Udhampur." (ANI)

