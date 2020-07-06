Bengaluru, July 6 (PTI): COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 25,000 mark on Monday, as the state reported 1,843 new cases and 30 fatalities, taking the death toll to 401, the health department said.

The day also saw 680 patients getting discharged after recovery, even as 279 are under treatment at Intensive Care Units.

Out of the 1,843 fresh cases reported on Monday, 981 were from Bengaluru urban alone while among the 30 deaths, 10 were from this capital city.

As of July 6 evening, cumulatively 25,317 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 401 deaths and 10,527 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 14,385 active cases, 14,106 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 279 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the 30 dead are 10 from Bengaluru urban, Bidar 8, Mysuru 3, Dakshina Kannada 2, and one each from Davangere, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, Hassan and Kodagu.

The deceased include 24 men and six women.

They include cases with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI) and a history of inter-district travel, while contact history of six dead is still under tracing.

Out of 1,843 positive cases today, contacts of the majority of the cases are still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 981, followed by Ballari 99, Uttara Kannada 81, Bengaluru rural 68, Dharwad 56, Kalaburagi 53, Hassan 49, Mysuru 45, Bidar 44, Udupi 40, Mandya 39, Vijayapura 36, Yadgir 35, Dakshina Kannada 34, Bagalkote 33, Tumakuru 31, Shivamogga 24, Gadag 18, Chamarajanagara 12, Ramanagara 11.

Ten cases were reported in Kolar, nine each in Haveri and Koppal, Chikkaballapura 7, six each from Raichur and Chitradurga, Davangere 3, and two each from Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,561 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,699 and Udupi 1,361.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban was on top with 1,545 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,310 and Udupi 1,143.

A total of 7,22,305 samples have been tested so far, out of which 15,880 were tested on Monday alone.

So far 6,79,267 samples have tested negative, out of which 13,742 reported negative today.

