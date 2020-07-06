Panaji, July 6: Former BJP state President and ex-Goa Health Minister Suresh Amonkar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, died on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Amonkar, 68, had been admitted to the state's designated COVID hospital two weeks back. He is the eighth person to die in the state after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and former cabinet minister of Goa. His contribution to the state of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sawant tweeted.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Condoles Death of Suresh Amonkar:

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet Minister of Goa Govt. His contribution to the state of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 6, 2020

Last week, Sawant had said that Amonkar, who was suffering from a comorbid condition, had stabilised after his health parameters had slipped into a critical condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).