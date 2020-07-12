Srinagar, July 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued guidelines for entry of tourists in the Union Territory and stated that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir will open in a phased manner from July 14.

"Whereas, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to open the Tourism sector in a phased manner w.e.f July 14, 2020; and whereas, in view of the COVID related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well as the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," read an order from J-K government.

As such, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the guidelines annexed with this order are hereby issued by the State Executive Committee for regulating the entry of tourists in the UT of J&K, w.e.f July 14, 2020, till further orders. Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen Tourism in Phased Manner From July 14, Govt Issues Guidelines.

Any deviation from this order shall attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order read. These guidelines apply to entry of tourists to the Union Territory of J&K in Phase-1. In this phase, there will be a partial opening of the tourism sector for external visitors from outside J-K, limited to tourists arriving by air only.

"All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay. All incoming tourists must have confirmed return air tickets to any place outside J&K, either to their departure point or any other destination. There shall be compulsory RT PCR testing of all tourists on arrival," the order read.

According to the guideline, Taxis /transport facilities have to be pre-booked through hotel/travel agency, for which procedures will be put in place by Tourism department (to be mentioned on the website of J&K Tourism). Tourists above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.

The Tourism department will make arrangements to ensure that the guidelines are followed in all respects. Tourists have to mandatorily pre-book their accommodation online in hotels, houseboats or guesthouses etc. The proof of the same shall be checked on arrival. Taxis / transport to the hotel shall also be pre-booked by the hotels / travel agencies. The list of such hotels and travel agencies will be available on the website of J&K Tourism.

Only tourists coming by air shall be permitted. On arrival, there shall be compulsory RT PCR testing of all the tourists at the airport of arrival. The order read, "Till the test result shows a negative result for COVID 19, a tourist will remain in the hotel where booking has been made and shall not be permitted to move out. A form to this effect shall have to be signed at the airport. Test results will normally arrive within 24 hours except in special circumstances. The hotel management shall be required to ensure compliance with this protocol."

The guidelines stated, Those tourists arriving with COVID negative reports from their departure points will not be required to remain isolated in hotels. They shall however, be also required to give their sample for RT PCR testing on arrival at the airport. Tourists testing positive will be sent for treatment to a medical facility as per protocol.

Pick up facility Travel agents, hotels, houseboats and guesthouses shall provide pick-up facility from the airport for their tourist guests. Prescribed social distancing norms shall be followed everywhere during transportation.

Aarogya Setu All tourists should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and shall be checked for 'safe' status on the Aarogya Setu app at the time of arrival before entering the premises.

The hotels, houseboats and guest houses or the travel agents will arrange for transport of the tourists to the airport for their departure from J&K, according to the guidelines.

