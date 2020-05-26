India News | Tourism Ministry Extends Validity of Hotels, Accommodation Units Due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, Tourism Ministry has extended the validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units whose project approvals and classification have expired or are likely to expire.

"...it has been decided that validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units whose project approvals/reapprovals and classification/reclassification have expired/are likely to expire during the period (24.03.2020 to 29.6.2020) are deemed to be extended till June 30," as stated in a press release by Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism classifies hotels under the star rating system to conform to the expected standards for different classes of tourists.

Under this system, hotels are given a rating, from one star to three-star, four and five star with or without alcohol, five star deluxe, heritage (basic/classic, heritage (grand), legacy vintage (basic), legacy vintage (classic), legacy vintage (grand) and apartment hotels, homestays, guest house, etc.

The classification/certification is valid for a period of five years, the ministry said. (ANI)

