New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The tourism ministry should form quick response teams to counter negative narratives with positive narratives to protect the sector, a national association representing different stakeholders of the tourism industry has suggested.

This is among the many suggestions made by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) on the National Tourism Policy, which is being planned by the ministry.

"The policy should be aligned and state upfront the vision targets of 100 million foreign tourists, over 15 billion domestic tourism visits and 20 crore employed Indians directly and indirectly in line with our pre- discussed national tourism vision of 2047," the organisation said.

Intent is only as good as its implementation, FAITH said in a statement on Friday.

"Currently, the policy document mentions a 10-year duration. However, it is suggested to be a rolling document of five years with a quarterly review mechanism with the industry," it said.

This will ensure that the policy document is institutionalised and gets upgraded on a rolling basis each five years towards the vision 2047, with a quarterly review and feedback mechanism of what is working and what is not, FAITH said.

The organisation also pushed for making tourism a national priority sector, classification of concurrent status and a comprehensive mapping of the industry.

"The world is increasingly volatile and any instance can get amplified to the extent of the narrative behind it but impacting first and foremost tourism. Quick crisis response team - QCRT for tourism must be a stated objective of the NTP to pro-actively counter any negative narrative with a positive narrative of its own with a quick response time," it said.

