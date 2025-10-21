New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism in association with its India Tourism Offices, Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), and Programme Divisions is actively participating in the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, as per an official release.

The Ministry has identified a total of 6,429 targets and uploaded them to the SCDPM Portal for the Special Campaign 5.0. Along with this, a total of 413 sites have been earmarked for undertaking cleanliness as part of the Special Campaign 5.0. More than 4700 physical files and 1,100 e-office files have been identified for review and record management.

So far, 1,553 activities have been implemented, accounting for 24.15% of the total targets. 14,095 sq. ft. of space has been freed, and Rs . 1,72,991/- of revenue has been earned by scrap disposal.

Progress under the Special Campaign 5.0 is being monitored and uploaded on the SCDOM portal, hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The initiative is supposed to promote cleanliness in tourism-related sectors and contribute to a much more responsive governance framework.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has made significant progress in the mid-phase of the Special Campaign 5.0, which is being implemented across postal establishments throughout the country, a press release from the Ministry of Communications said.

Around 47,358 postal sites out of 1,25,000 have been covered under Swachhata activities, ensuring cleaner, better-organised, and more citizen-friendly environments.

Dak Chaupals are citizen-centric initiatives that ensure government services are brought to the doorsteps of citizens, covering the last mile and fostering effective service delivery through a commitment to community engagement. Around 4,952 DakChaupals have been conducted nationwide so far.

Around 32,249 physical files have been reviewed, and 7,611 files have been weeded out or closed, thus improving office efficiency.

Over 57,961 pending public grievances and appeals have been resolved, strengthening the Department's commitment to responsive governance.

Approximately 13,049 sq. ft. of space has been freed up through record management/digitisation and removal of obsolete materials.

Sale of unserviceable items and scrap material has generated revenue amounting to Rs 32,48,216. (ANI)

