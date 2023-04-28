Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) A tourist from Mumbai died while another woman sustained injuries when the raft in which they were sailing struck a rock and overturned in Beas River near police Line Bashing in Kullu district on Friday, police said on Friday.

Seven tourists rafting from Babali to Bashing fell into the river after their raft struck a rock and overturned. All the tourists were pulled out of the river but one of them died.

The deceased was identified as Nagindas (69), a resident of Mumbai in Maharashtra. The injured woman is also from Mumbai and is currently under treatment at a zonal hospital in Kullu, they said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they added.

