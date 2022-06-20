Solan, June 20: Seven tourists got stranded mid-air at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday after their cable car developed a technical glitch.

"6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police. Jharkhand Cable-Car Mishap: One Dead, 48 Trapped in Deogarh; 2 Mi-17 Helicopters Carry Out Rescue Operation.

Watch: Cable Cars Hit by Technical Glitch, Tourists Stranded

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air. 2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Further information into the case is underway. In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday.

