India News | TPCC UrgesTelangana Governor to Direct State's Response to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): The COVID-19 task force of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has written to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to scale up increasing the number of tests and improving treatment facilities in the public health sector.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy Chairman, Task Force, TPCC said: "We have submitted a representation to Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana stating the Medical Response to Covid-19 by the State Government."

"It appears that the state government has totally underestimated the possible impact of COVID-19, having not been able to resort to scientific modelling, as the real data had apparently been largely concealed and suppressed. Without getting into any blame game, we have taken note of certain decisions of the state government on 14.06.2020 and 15.06.2020, covering issues like testing and treatment," Reddy added.

He said they were driven to do this after taking consideration of the great amount of insecurity being experienced by the people of the state and the trust deficiency due to lack of transparency in the conduct of the state government.

"We welcome the proposal to scale up testing to 50,000 in the next week or 10 days in 30 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and four surrounding districts. However, the government should come out clearly about the statistical basis for arriving at this figure of 50,000 and the actual identification of people for testing," said Reddy.

"We have been for many weeks demanding that all ICMR-approved private labs should be permitted to conduct COVID-19 tests. We now welcome the decision the state government to utilise private labs and hospitals to conduct tests. The state government should have a tie-up to have these testing facilities shown on Google Maps to facilitate easy access for people to approach," he added.

The state government today (Tuesday) announced capping of the price of coronavirus diagnostic tests at Rs 2200. "We demand that all these tests should be done free of cost and the state government should reimburse the private labs and hospitals for this. (The Supreme Court, in a judgement, directed all state governments to conduct these tests free of cost), he further said.

"We also welcome the capping of the cost of treatment but demand that the state government fully reimburse the hospitals the total cost of treatment for all those who are covered under Arogya Sri scheme. It is clearly visible that people, in general, have let their guard down with the lifting of lockdown," said Reddy.

"Then there is another reason. The increase in the number of programmes and tours by ministers and public representatives, without following guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing leading to a false sense of complacency among general public. All programmes like inaugurations and laying of foundation stones should be done by officials, without fanfare, as it is done when the Model Code of Conduct is implemented during election time," he added.

Beneficiaries should be allowed to use 2-BHK Houses without any formal inauguration. An all-party meeting was held today in Delhi, at the instance of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister of Telangana has totally excluded the opposition even in the COVID-19 situation, Reddy further stated.

The state government has been repeatedly claiming that they are fully geared up to deal with any eventuality with test kits, PPE kits, N-95 masks, hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators etc. However, we demand that they should come out with clear cut numbers, location of hospital beds, ICU beds etc to give a sense of security to the people.

There have been instances of attacks on doctors in different places. All COVID Warriors should be ensured adequate security. Gandhi Hospital is the only designated hospital in the whole state, with a population of about four crores. This was okay at the beginning of the pandemic, said Reddy.

"Continuing with the same arrangement even now is a clear indication of the total lack of preparedness of the state government. Immediate steps should be taken to decentralise arrangement for treatment by designating more COVID-19 government besides private hospitals in Hyderabad and also to designate at least one hospital in each of the old districts of the state," said Reddy.

"It is very surprising that the prestigious Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) does not have the facility for testing there. Immediate arrangements should be made for the collection of samples there. Non-COVID patients are finding it very difficult to get proper medical attention and they are being made to run from pillar to post. There are many instances of people losing their lives because of the gross inadequacies faced by them. This needs to be urgently addressed," he said.

Krishnasagar Rao, BJP reacting to the move by Congress said, The BJP believes that the Congress party has neither a task nor force, The Congress is completely silent on the devastating crisis management in the State, they failed to be an opposition party, both at the State and National level. (ANI)

