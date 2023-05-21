Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed and several others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Bharsoda area late on Saturday. The passengers were returning to the Ghoda Kheda village after attending an event at Bhiyana village, they said.

Three people died on the spot and the injured admitted to the nearest hospital, Bharsoda SHO Ravindra Sen said.

The victims have been identified as Ganga Gadri and Kalu Lal -- both aged 50 -- and 45-year-old Hamera Gadri.

