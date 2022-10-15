Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Several prominent people, including the president of a trade body, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday, a party spokesman said.

Chamber of Traders Federation president Neeraj Anand and several other social activists were welcomed into the party fold by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders at the party headquarters, the spokesman said.

"Our hands are further strengthened today with this joining and we are sure that we will together take forward the development mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in J&K," Raina said.

Lauding the trader fraternity for its efforts towards the welfare of the people during the coronavirus lockdown, he said Anand along with other trade members was actively helping the needy with the distribution of essentials.

He recalled that Anand along with others donated liberally into the Prime Minister's relief fund at that time.

Anand thanked BJP leaders for the warm welcome and said he along with other new entrants will work with dedication for betterment of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. He said he will work for the organization and the whole of Jammu and Kashmir with a new vigour.

