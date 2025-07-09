India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including ood/mumbai-ranked-among-100-best-food-cities-in-the-world-in-tasteatlas-list-six-indian-cities-make-the-cut-6975366.html" title="Mumbai Ranked Among ‘100 Best Food Cities in the World’ in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut">Mumbai Ranked Among ‘100 Best Food Cities in the World’ in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut

  • Viral
    Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False? Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False?
  • Festivals
    Guru Purnima 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Wishes, Messages on Gratitude, Thoughtful Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Thank Your Mentor Guru Purnima 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Wishes, Messages on Gratitude, Thoughtful Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Thank Your Mentor
  • Videos
    IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

    Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

    The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations. The strike has been supported by the trade unions and Left parties in the state.

    Also Read | Hindi-Marathi Language Row: Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

    "The production and dispatch of coal have been totally halted as coal workers are on strike. The daily business in the banking sector and public sector units will also be impacted," All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Jharkhand unit general secretary Suvendu Sen said.

    He said that different trade unions and Left parties would jointly take out two rallies in Ranchi in support of their 17-point charter of demands, including the repeal of the four labour codes.

    Also Read | Google 'AI Mode' in Search Now Available for Users in India, Says CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

    The rallies will be taken out from Sainik Market and Kutchery around 11.30 am and they will culminate in a public meeting at Albert Ekka Chowk, Sen said.

    However, the impact of the strike is yet to be witnessed in the streets and markets of the state capital.

    CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak said they have appealed to all small and large vendors to participate in the protest against the central government's "anti-worker policies".

    The general strike, initially scheduled for May 20, was postponed following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

    Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

    The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations. The strike has been supported by the trade unions and Left parties in the state.

    Also Read | Hindi-Marathi Language Row: Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

    "The production and dispatch of coal have been totally halted as coal workers are on strike. The daily business in the banking sector and public sector units will also be impacted," All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Jharkhand unit general secretary Suvendu Sen said.

    He said that different trade unions and Left parties would jointly take out two rallies in Ranchi in support of their 17-point charter of demands, including the repeal of the four labour codes.

    Also Read | Google 'AI Mode' in Search Now Available for Users in India, Says CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

    The rallies will be taken out from Sainik Market and Kutchery around 11.30 am and they will culminate in a public meeting at Albert Ekka Chowk, Sen said.

    However, the impact of the strike is yet to be witnessed in the streets and markets of the state capital.

    CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak said they have appealed to all small and large vendors to participate in the protest against the central government's "anti-worker policies".

    The general strike, initially scheduled for May 20, was postponed following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    rafale fighter jets
    500+K+ searches
    गुरु पूर्णिमा कब है
    500+K+ searches
    dowjones
    2000+K+ searches
    f1 nico hulkenberg
    2000+K+ searches
    kea
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel