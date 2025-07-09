India News | Trade Unions' Strike Likely to Affect Coal, Banking, Postal Sectors in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) Coal, banking, insurance, postal, among other sectors, in Jharkhand are likely to be affected by the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes.

The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations. The strike has been supported by the trade unions and Left parties in the state.

Also Read | Hindi-Marathi Language Row: Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

"The production and dispatch of coal have been totally halted as coal workers are on strike. The daily business in the banking sector and public sector units will also be impacted," All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Jharkhand unit general secretary Suvendu Sen said.

He said that different trade unions and Left parties would jointly take out two rallies in Ranchi in support of their 17-point charter of demands, including the repeal of the four labour codes.

Also Read | Google 'AI Mode' in Search Now Available for Users in India, Says CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

The rallies will be taken out from Sainik Market and Kutchery around 11.30 am and they will culminate in a public meeting at Albert Ekka Chowk, Sen said.

However, the impact of the strike is yet to be witnessed in the streets and markets of the state capital.

CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak said they have appealed to all small and large vendors to participate in the protest against the central government's "anti-worker policies".

The general strike, initially scheduled for May 20, was postponed following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)