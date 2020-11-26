Agartala, Nov 26 (PTI) Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Thursday due to the nationwide strike called by several trade unions in protest against the Centre's economic policies.

Most shops and markets were closed and movement of vehicles was thin.

Also Read | Old Video of BKS Iyengar Going Viral as ‘Rare Clip’ of Narendra Modi Doing Yoga, Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Government offices and banks were open, officials said, adding that attendance in the Civil Secretariat and government offices was normal.

Police said there was no report of any violence from anywhere in the state so far.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Flight services at Maharaja Birbikram Airport was unaffected by the strike so far, an official said.

President of Tripura unit of CITU, Manik Dey, who is also the Secretariat member of opposition CPI(M) said, no bandh supporter was picketing in support of the bandh.

"People have responded spontaneously in support of the bandh. From our side there were no picketers on the roads to press for the bandh", he told reporters.

Dey alleged that a group of BJP supporters vandalised the CITU office here.

"The BJP supporters pelted stones, damaged a few motorbikes and broke the signboard of the office. We condemn the incident. It is a sign of frustration of BJP workers", he said.

However, police said they have not received any incident of attack of CITU office.

Trade unions - Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women''s Association (SEWA) are part of the strike.

The strike has been called to protest the new farm and labour laws and also to raise various demands, a statement issued by the trade unions said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)