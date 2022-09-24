Firozabad, Sep 24 (PTI) A glass trader was shot at by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Saturday evening, police said.

Anoop Sharma (40) was shot at in Dholpura under the Linepar police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said Sharma was returning home around 7 pm when a person, who was identified as Devesh, shot at him.

Sharma sustained a bullet injury near his stomach, he said.

The injured trader has been hospitalised and an investigation is underway in the matter, Mishra said.

