Mathura (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday near KD Medical College under Chhata Kotwali police station area, police said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

“The victim, Nazim, was rushed to hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead,” police further said.

Yet, the deceased man's family members have alleged that the trader was killed by police firing. No family member is yet to submit a complaint, police stated.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.

In an FIR registered by Circle Officer Jagdish Kaliraman, the victim Nazim was a resident of Haryana's Punhana after midnight on Friday.

According to the FIR, police had chased motorcycle-borne assailants who managed to escape.

Police have detained a person, who was travelling with the now deceased man.

The victim was taking paneer (cottage cheese) from Punhana to Agra as the family trade is to supply ghee/paneer in different areas of the region, his brother Khadim said.

The guilty will not be spared, whether it is the police or miscreants, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra assured the family members of Nazim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)