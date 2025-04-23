New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Traders' bodies on Wednesday called for a Delhi bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and to express solidarity with the victims.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured. It was the deadliest terror strike in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel died.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions 'Selective Killings' by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing of innocent tourists in what it described as a peaceful region.

According to it, the call for a bandh has been supported by nearly all major trade bodies in the city. The move is intended to express solidarity with the victims and condemn the violence that has shaken the nation, it said.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

"We request all traders, shopkeepers, and business owners to voluntarily shut their establishments on April 25 as a mark of respect to the victims and to send a strong message that acts of terrorism are unacceptable," the trader body said in a statement.

Earlier, traders from across Delhi gathered at Chandni Chowk for a candlelight march and raised slogans such as 'Atankwad Khatam Karo' (end terrorism).

"This brutal act has shaken the conscience of the business community and pained every peace-loving citizen," the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)