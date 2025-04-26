New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A section of local traders on Saturday announced the launch of a poster campaign across more than 100 markets to urge businessmen to sever all trade ties with Pakistan due to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the body is appealing to all 700 trader associations and 56 industrial area associations across Delhi to completely end imports and exports involving Pakistan.

Goyal said the poster campaign was launched today at Kashmere Gate market, Asia's largest automobile and motor parts market, which supplies goods to markets across Asia, including Pakistan.

CTI vice-president Deepak Garg said, "Trade worth around Rs 10,000 crore took place between India and Pakistan in 2024."

India exports cotton, chemicals, food products, vegetables, fruits, plastic goods, coffee, tea, spices, dyes, oilseeds, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, medicines, textiles, and motor parts to Pakistan, said Garg.

In return, India imports fruits, salt, woollen goods, chemicals, cotton, and textiles from Pakistan, he added.

CTI also emphasised the need for domestic traders to explore alternatives in other countries and to boost local production in India.

