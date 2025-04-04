Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realized the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by weaving India's cultural uniqueness into a unified thread.

In this context, the Chief Minister highlighted the renowned Madhavpur fair of Saurashtra as a remarkable example of cultural harmony, showcasing its deep connection with the traditions of the Northeastern states.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Over 400 Seized Vehicles Gutted As Blaze Erupts at Police Yard in Nehru Place (Watch Videos).

He emphasized that the fair is a sacred occasion where the regions of Sorath, Ghed, and Halar come together in profound devotion to Lord Krishna.

He further noted that this event reinforces the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'--the belief that the world is one family.

Also Read | Mohammad Kasim Ansari Resigns: JDU Leader Quits Party in Protest Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

The Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, in partnership with the Gujarat Tourism Corporation, organizes this annual fair at Madhavpur near Porbandar. To bring the vibrant culture of the Northeastern states closer to citizens across Gujarat, a grand cultural event was held in Ahmedabad as a prelude to the Madhavpur Fair 2025.

This captivating event showcased a cultural confluence where artists from Gujarat and the Northeastern states performed together. The program was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, he emphasized the unique significance of traditional festivals and fairs in preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage.

He noted that such festivals not only showcase the distinct traditions of each region but also foster unity and shared identity. Centuries ago, Lord Krishna married Rukmini from Arunachal at Madhavpur in Gujarat, forging a timeless bond between Gujarat and the Northeastern states. This festival, which commemorates their sacred union, beautifully embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' reinforcing the vision of a united and culturally enriched India.

CM Patel further emphasized that while linguistic, customary, and culinary diversity is inherent to India, its cultural essence remains unified.

He remarked that even if we do not understand the language of other states, we can still appreciate and enjoy their folk dances and cultural performances.

Highlighting Gujarat's vibrant spirit--"Where celebration is life itself"--he announced that the Madhavpur Fair will feature over 800 artists from the Northeastern states showcasing their traditional dances in Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, and Somnath. This grand celebration will truly bring the concept of 'Tradition Meets Talent and Culture' to life.

Speaking about the ongoing cultural confluence event in Ahmedabad, following the successful programs in Surat and Vadodara, the Chief Minister highlighted that the cultural exchange between Gujarat and the Northeastern states not only strengthens the spirit of unity in diversity but also elevates the Madhavpur Ghed Fair--held on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami--as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage.

He emphasized that this fair represents the confluence of devotion and traditions associated with both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Additionally, he noted that the stalls showcasing Northeastern handicrafts and cuisine will further promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, providing a platform for artisans and traditional crafts.

Minister of State for Youth Services and Cultural Activities Harsh Sanghavi highlighted that the Madhavpur Fair is deeply linked to the sacred wedding of Lord Krishna and Rukmini.

"To celebrate this auspicious festival, over 800 artists from the Northeastern states and Gujarat performed mesmerizing dance presentations at Kankaria in Ahmedabad, creating a truly joyous experience," he added

He emphasized that under the visionary leadership of global leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, efforts are underway to extend the reach of this festival to every district.

Furthermore, he noted that this cultural initiative is a significant step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' fostering unity through the rich traditions of India.

During the event, the city's Mayor, Pratibha Jain, welcomed attendees by highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative, 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' which has brought unparalleled global recognition to India's rich culture and artistic heritage.

She emphasized that the grand and sacred history of Lord Krishna and Rukmini's wedding, beautifully revived through the Madhavpur Ghed Fair, not only connects today's youth with India's artistic and cultural legacy but also showcases the nation's glorious heritage on the global stage.

This festival, which harmonizes the cultures of the Northeastern and Western regions of India, will witness performances by approximately 1,600 artists, playing a significant role in promoting unity in diversity and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

The cultural event at Kankaria in Ahmedabad was graced by the presence of Mulu Bhai Bera, Tourism Minister; Jagdish Vishwakarma, Cooperation Minister; Jatin Patel, Deputy Mayor; city MLAs; Devang Dani, Standing Committee Chairman; Gaurang Prajapati, Municipal Ruling Party Leader; Sheetalben Daga, Whip; M. Thennarasan, Principal Secretary of the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities; Dr. Rajender Kumar, Tourism Secretary; Banchhanidhi Pani, Municipal Commissioner; Sujit Kumar, Ahmedabad Collector; Udit Sheth, MD of TransStadia; along with officials from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, councilors, dignitaries, and a large gathering of citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)