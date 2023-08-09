Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A landslide has occurred near Parala Mandi, under Tehsil Theog, said Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday.

HP traffic, tourist and railway police tweeted, "Today, on 9/8/2023 at 6:40 am, under Tehsil Theog, a big landslide has occurred near Parala Mandi, due to which the traffic has been completely blocked".

The disruption of traffic has caused inconvenience to individuals who rely on these roads for their daily commutes and transportation needs.

On August 7, The Manglad-Bagvat Road in Himachal Pradesh was blocked after a large landslip was reported in Shimla district, according to authorities. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injuries in the incident, according to authorities.

The landslides underscore the vulnerability of natural landscapes and the potential impact on local infrastructure and mobility. (ANI)

