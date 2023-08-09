Mysuru, August 9: A mason's heedless act has led to a tragic loss of bird life in Karnataka's Sindhuvalli village, Mysuru taluk. The man, identified as Ravi, was arrested for allegedly destroying the nests of two bird species and causing the deaths of 24 young birds. The incident occurred on Monday, August 7, the nest was situated on a peepal tree in his village, about 16 km from Mysuru city. Forest officials took action, and apprehended Ravi on Tuesday, August 8, under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

According to the Times of India reports Ravi's motivation for his destructive act was revealed to be his frustration with bird droppings tarnishing the area beneath the tree - a spot he frequented. Using sticks, he dismantled the nests of Cormorants and common egrets, resulting in the demise of 24 fledgling birds. The heart-wrenching incident has left officials saddened by the loss of these newly hatched creatures. Karnataka: Female Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Chamarajanagar, Farmer Booked Under Wildlife Conservation Act.

While Cormorants have not been known for frequent breeding in the Mysuru region, their presence was noted due to the area's favourable conditions, including ample water bodies and a preferred food source of fish. The birds had taken advantage of these circumstances to construct nests and hatch eggs. Typically, these water birds stay in the area for about two months before migrating. Darshan Thoogudeepa and His Wife Vijaya Lakshmi Booked by Karnataka Forest Authorities for Keeping Rare Migratory Birds at Their Mysuru Farmhouse.

Experts express concern that this unfortunate incident may have a lasting impact on the bird population. The destruction of nests and loss of young birds might deter future breeding in the area, causing these once-present species to stay away from Mysuru.

