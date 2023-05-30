New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Traffic diversions will be in place at two locations near Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works, according to Delhi airport operator DIAL.

Delhi Aerocity is in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Also Read | Dog Attack in UP Viral Video: Eight-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Pitbull Dog Attacks Her in Meerut, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online.

The diversions are being implemented after consultations with Delhi Traffic Police, DIAL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These diversions are essential due to the ongoing construction work of the Aerocity Flyover and the widening of the stormwater drain.

Also Read | Heart Attack Deaths: AIIMS Study Finds More Than 50% Patients Died of Cardiac Arrest or Stroke As They Couldn’t Understand Seriousness and Delayed Hospital Visit.

"The first diversion, located at the Northern Access Road near Pullman Hotel/Andaz Hotel Turn, has already been implemented, while the second diversion is scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2023, just after the Traffic signal of Aerocity Metro towards Central Spine Road," it said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd.

Necessary signage and traffic management measures have been put in place by DIAL and Delhi Traffic Police to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles during these diversions, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)