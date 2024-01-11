New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Traffic will be affected near the India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours due to Republic Day parade rehearsal, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.

Also Read | Bitcoin ETFs Permitted by the US SEC in Crypto Market Boost.

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.," it posted on X.

The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well.

Also Read | Bihar Food Poisoning: 30 Girl Hostel Inmates Fall Sick After Consuming Partially-Cooked Rice in Arrah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)