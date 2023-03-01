New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Vehicular traffic was affected on Wednesday in several parts of Delhi, including the central parts of the city where foreign ministers of G20 countries are staying.

The foreign ministers of G20 countries are staying in Taj Hotel and ITC Maurya on Sardar Patel Marg.

The police have asked commuters to avoid the road that links Dhaula Kuan, Dwarka and west Delhi with the Lutyens' part of the national capital.

"Traffic will remain affected on Sardar Patel Marg and its surrounding area from 5 pm to 8 pm due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid these stretches," it tweeted.

A senior police officer said it was anticipated that the traffic will be affected on the route, however, it is smooth on the stretch.

Foreign ministers of G20 countries will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2 to deliberate on pressing global challenges.

Foreign ministers of almost all G20 countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Canada's Melanie Joly, are set to attend the meeting.

Commuters took to Twitter to complain about the traffic situation on Dwarka to Gurgaon road, near Delhi Cantonment railway station, from Rajouri Garden to Punjabi Bagh and Rohini underpass, among others.

Sunil Yadav, who was travelling from Vasant Vihar to Ghaziabad, said, "There was traffic in the central part of the city. Google Maps suggested a different route to dodge it. The vehicular movement near India Gate and Pragati Maidan tunnel has been affected."

A commuter on Twitter said that the whole of Mathura Road is witnessing a massive jam. There were also reports of traffic disruption at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi and from Dwarka Sector 6-7 red light to Sector-1 red light.

